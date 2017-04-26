Sambhavna to appear on 'Jashne Byah' with husband

Actress Sambhavna Seth, who got married to Avinash Dwivedi in July last year, will appear alongside her husband in the upcoming special show Jashne Byah.

The show will take the audience through the entire journey of marriage by showcasing wedding rituals and customs.

Sambhavna and Avinash will be seen anchoring and performing on the show.

"The grandeur and the idea of this event will amaze the audience," Sambhavna said in a statement.

"I am glad to be a part of this show and for the first time through this platform, people will get to see me and my husband shake a leg together on the dance floor," she added.

Besides them, the show will also feature Bhojpuri actress Mona Lisa and comedian Sunil Pal.

Jashne Byah will be aired on Friday on BIG Magic.