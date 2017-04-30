'Roseanne' revival in the works

An eight-episode revival of the popular sitcom Roseanne, which originally ran on ABC from 1988 to 1997, is in the works.

Roseanne Barr and her co-stars John Goodman and Sara Gilbert are onboard to return for the revamped show, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The series tells the story of Conner family as they tried to scrape out a living in the fictional town of Lanford,

Illinois.

Roseanne follows a slew of TV revivals which became a trend in the past years, with shows like The X-Files , Will & Grace, Twin Peaks, Prison Break, Full House, Heroes, Gilmore Girls, That's So Raven and Wet Hot American Summer getting revamped.