Ridley Scott to start work on 'Alien: Covenant' sequel soon

  PTI

    London

    May 11, 2017 | 02:37 PM
Ridley Scott (PHOTO: Facebook)

Veteran filmmaker Ridley Scott will start shooting for the Alien: Covenant sequel within the next 14 months.

The 79-year-old director has already started working on the story, reported Femalefirst.

The filmmaker revived the "Alien" franchise he created with his original 1979 sci-fi horror movie with 2012 prequel "Prometheus" and the follow-up to that film is out this month.

"We're writing (a sequel) now, as we speak. I'll be filming that within 14 months," Scott said.

The latest installment in the franchise "Alien: Covenant" is based on a team aboard a colony ship who discover an uncharted paradise but all is not what it seems and the crew soon find themselves fighting for survival as the deadly Xenomorph creatures attack them.

