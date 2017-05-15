  1. Home
'Rent' to be Fox's next live musical

  PTI

    PTI | Los Angeles

    May 15, 2017
Fox has finally announced that its next live TV musical will be the 1996 Broadway hit, Rent.

It is follow-up to Grease Live based on the 1978 cult classic, which starred John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning rock musical was written by Jonathan Larson, who died suddenly before 'Rent' opened Off- Broadway in 1996.

The play centres around the story of a group of impoverished young artistes struggling to survive in New York's East Village in the days of the Bohemian Alphabet City under the shadow of HIV/AIDS.

The original cast included Wilson Jermaine Heredia, Adam Pascal, Daphne-Rubin-Vega, Idina Menzel Anthony Rapp, Jesse L. Martin and Taye Diggs.

The story was adapted for the big-screen in 2005, which was directed by Chris Columbus.

