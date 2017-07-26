Playing a warrior really challenging: Soni Singh

Actress Soni Singh finds playing a warrior in the show "Aarambh" challenging and exciting.

"Playing a female warrior is really challenging and exciting. It's not a regular drama. It gives you a chance of doing stunts and challenge yourself as an actor," she said in a statement.

"To play Syala in 'Aarambh', I'm working out in a gym a lot so that I can look like a warrior. I do heavy weights to look strong on screen. I also need to wear heavy outfits, ornaments and make-up," added the actress, who has done shows like "Saraswatichandra" and "Bigg Boss".