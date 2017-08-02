Plabita living my dreams: Parineeta

Actress Parineeta Borthakur, known for shows like "Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur" and "Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani", has praised her sister Plabita Borthakur for living her dream by starring in a movie -- "Lipstick Under My Burkha".



"Extremely happy with the success of the film. I saw the movie during MAMI festival and everyone gave a standing ovation there. I am proud of my sister. I feel she's done really well as a newcomer," Parineeta said in a statement.



"I always loved off-beat films and though I wasn't lucky enough to get such roles, I am happy my sister is fulfilling my dreams," added Parineeta, who will star in "The Underworld" -- an Assamese film.