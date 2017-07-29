One level up & beyond

Dance reality shows have become a thriving new way to identify and hone young talent coming from all regions. The recent launch of the third season of Dance+ on Star Plus has stirred the industry into action.

Promising to go “One Level Up”, as their tagline goes— one of the captains, Dharmesh Yelande, and host Raghav Juyal shared their excitement about the new season.

Juyal, who will be seen hosting this season as well, says he has an open approach to the work he does, thereby enabling him to switch between dancing, hosting and acting. After making his mark with his comic timing and sense of humour, he plans to take his hosting a notch higher.

“The set design is innovative this time, allowing a lot of creative freedom. I am playing a happy-go-lucky neighbour on the show who keeps on disturbing fellow show members. These comic elements really bind the viewers”, said Juyal.

Originally from Uttarakhand, he had been actively participating in theatre and dance activities since his early days. Yelande talks about his struggle that made him what he is.

“I had a thela (cart) in my hometown Baroda. Coming from humble origins, I had to do a lot of hard work. During the finale of Dance India Dance, I dreamt of becoming a back dancer behind Bollywood heroes, but as fate had it, here I am, judging a dance reality show,” said Yelande.

The season 3 of Dance+ will feature a dance squad of super judge Remo D’souza as well, adding to the competition. International artists like Fik-Shun, Paul & Brittany and Birju Maharaj’s crew will perform in the show.

They will compete with the existing teams mentored by Shakti Mohan, Dharmesh Yelande and Punit Pathak. While Yelande sees this as a learning opportunity and expresses happiness on the global support the show is garnering. On their equation with the rest of the cast members, Juyal and Dharmesh are unanimous on the effortless ease with which they get along.

Having worked in previous seasons together apart from few other projects, the group is also eagerly waiting for the shooting of ABCD 3 in London. Nawabzaade, another film in the pipeline, will star the judges Shakti Mohan, Dharmesh Yelande and Punit Pathak, and will be released in October or November, according to Yelande.

The list of upcoming projects seems to go one level higher, as they are planning to sign actor Salman Khan’s movie very soon. Although they did not divulge too much information about this movie, they hinted that Remo D’souza will be involved in it as well.