Niti Taylor 'amicably part ways' with 'Ghulaam'

Actress Niti Taylor will soon quit the popular TV show "Ghulaam" after her character Shivanis track will come to an end.



In the upcoming sequence, Rangeela (Param Singh) and Shivani will be seen fighting a war against the atrocities taking place at Berehampur and will be on a mission to change the fate of the fictional city.



Shivani's character will be seen paying the price for fighting against the odds off Berehampur.



"Yes, my character is all set to exit from the show ‘Ghulaam'. All good things come to an end first and so is my character. As per the demand of the script, the makers and I have decided to amicably part ways," Niti said in a statement.



"I have been associated with the show right from its inception and obviously it's a teary eyes moment. It has been a wonderful journey for me and I have thoroughly enjoyed being a part of the show. I hope my fans will continue to support me in my future endeavours," she added.



According to sources, the Life OK show will soon witness a new entry.