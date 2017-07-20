Nia Sharma denies being approached for 'Bigg Boss'

Popular TV actress Nia Sharma has refuted reports that she would be a part of the upcoming season of reality show “Bigg Boss”.

There were reports that the actress would take part in the eleventh season of the show which would also include Internet sensation Dhinchak Pooja, Sana Saeed, Achint Kaur among others.

When asked about taking part on “Bigg Boss”, Nia told, “I don't know how my name started appearing everywhere but I don't entertain such news.”

Nia rose to fame with the shows like “Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai” and “Jamaai Raja”. She is now a part of the upcoming Colors adventure-reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi”.

“I was very apprehensive to sign the show. I thought I would not survive in the show beyond one or two episodes because I am scared of these things (creepy insects) in real life. But I am so happy the way I performed.

“I cried before every stunt. It was tough and I used to get scared looking at snakes, crocodiles, but eventually I did it. I didn't quit,” she says.

Season eighth of the show is being hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty and Nia says without his motivation and advice, she wouldn't have been able to do all the stunts.

“If it weren't for Rohit, it wouldn't have been as much fun performing the stunts. He is somebody who motivates you, you get a boost to perform well. He has been a stunt man so his personal advices are very helpful.”

The other celebrity contestants taking part in the show are Geeta Phogat, Hina Khan, Lopamudra Raut, Manveer Gurjar, Shantanu Maheshwari, Shiny Doshi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Ravi Dubey, Monica Dogra, Shibani Dandekar and Karan Wahi.

The show goes on air from July 22.