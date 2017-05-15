'New Girl' renewed for seventh and final season

New Girl has been renewed for another season, which will be the show's last installment.

The Fox show will return for a shortened eight-episode run for its final season, sources told Variety.

The sitcom, which stars actress Zooey Deschanel in the lead, received low ratings in its past season.

It is the network's longest-running live-action comedy on the air, having debuted in 2011.

The renewal was in the cards but the network and studio want more episodes.

Created by Liz Meriwether, New Girl also stars Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield, Lamorne Morris and Hannah Simone.