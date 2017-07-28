Neelu Kohli recovering from dengue, to resume work

Actress Neelu Kohli, who was diagnosed with dengue earlier this month, is recovering and says she will soon start shooting for Mahesh Bhatts popular TV show Naamkarann. Neelu plays Harleen Khanna in the show.



"I was earlier admitted to hospital and was advised 15 days' rest. Now I am healthy to be back on work, but yes still a victim to general weakness which will take time to recover," Neelu said in a statement on Friday.



"I am getting back to shoot tomorrow or day after that," she added.



Naamkarann, aired on Star Plus, also features Aditi Rathore, Zain Imam and Ragini Shah.



"I missed my Naamkarann family, including Gulfam Khan, Sayantani Gupta, Zain, Aditi and others. We enjoy and have fun, and eat together on sets," Neelu said.



"But I had a good time with my real family. My son (Saheb) came back home after six months as he is in merchant navy and his wife Tripti. Also my daughter Sahiba came back home after six long years," she added.