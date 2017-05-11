  1. Home
'Modern Family' gets seasons nine, ten

    PTI | Los Angeles

    May 11, 2017 | 02:19 PM
Modern Family has been renewed for seasons nine and ten after the cast signed new deals with the network.

The ten stars of the five-time Emmy-winning family series, including Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Eric Stonestreet, Jessie Tyler Ferguson and Ed O'Neill, are getting raises and will return to ABC's top comedy, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Young cast members Rico Rodriguez, Nolan Gould, Sarah Hyland and Ariel Winter have also signed new contracts with the network.

The sitcom has been renewed for 44 total episodes, 22 per season.

However, it is unclear if the tenth installment of Modern Family will be its last.

