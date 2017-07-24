Michael Emerson to join 'Arrow' season 6

Actor Michael Emerson will be joining the sixth season of hit TV show Arrow in a recurring role.



Emerson will appear alongside David Nykl, who'll be returning to the role of Anatoly Knyazev.



The cast was revealed at a Comic-Con presentation of the show, when the recurring cast took to the stage for a panel, taking questions from press and fans alike.



Showrunner Marc Guggenheim promised that viewers this time round would "see a different side of Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell)".



Season 6 willl throw light on whether or not all the members of Team Arrow survived following the explosion on the island of Lian Yu. If somebody doesn't make it back, that certainly would be precedent for Queen to change not just for the season, but forever.



The new season will also see the return of actress Katie Cassidy, in the role of Black Siren.