Mark Hamill has street named after him

“Star Wars” legend Mark Hamill has had a street named after him in his old neighbourhood in San Diego.

The actor, known for his portrayal of Luke Skywalker in the sci-fi film franchise, attended a ceremony on Sunday to unveil Mark Hamill Drive in Clairemont, San Diego, reported Fox.

“I can't tell you how great it feels to be back in my old neighbourhood. To say that I am grateful would be an understatement,” Hamill said.

The 65-year-old actor admitted he was particularly pleased with the street name because the four years he lived in the area was the longest time he'd spent anywhere during his younger years after attending nine schools in 12 years.

“Part of me is honoured because this community reached out and made me a part of something I've wanted for so long - a sense of place.”

A number of fans dressed up as “Star Wars” characters to attend the ceremony, and Hamill took selfies with them.

Following a speech, Hamill shouted “the Force is strong with all of you” to the crowd, in reference to the metaphysical power in the film series.

After the event, the actor took to Twitter to praise his fans as the “best ever”.

“You CAN go home again-Great to be welcomed home to my old neighbourhood by the best fans EVER! Thanks @CityofSanDiego @chrisjcate Love you all (sic).”