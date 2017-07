"Bigg Boss" fame reality TV personality Manu Punjabi wants to try his hand at acting.

"Be it TV or Bollywood movies, I would love to try both. They are equal these days. I am looking forward to make my acting debut. I'm soon going to announce my upcoming project," Manu, who hosts an MTV show, said in a statement.

"I would love to see myself in a comic or grey shade role," he added.