Lucky to have a rain scene in 'May I Come In Madam?': Nehha Pendse

Actress Nehha Pendse, who is fondly known as Sanjana from "May I Come In Madam?", says she is lucky to have a rain sequence in the television show.

"I love Rains, and cup of tea to go with it. But with working schedules, it becomes difficult to take out time. We were lucky to have a rain scene and having it rain at the same time that we could take pleasure of the beautiful weather. The entire crew had a blast and the scene just got real with the actual monsoon," Nehha said in a statement.



The Life Ok show had a rain sequence where Sajan and Sanjana were dancing in the rain. For them, it was an entertaining scene, where they had a gala time and coincidentally got a chance to enjoy Mumbai Rains while shooting for the scene.



Actor Sandeep Anand, who is seen playing the role of Sajan in the show, says this was the funniest scene they have shot so far.



"People will go mad laughing on the Situation. And last but not the least, Sajan's fantasy dream of the best rain with Madam will come true and it will all be worth the watch," he added.