Lena Dunham announces Lenny tour

Girls creators Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner are bringing their weekly feminist newsletter, Lenny Letter, to life as a variety show.

The duo have announced six dates for the 'Lenny: America IRL' tour, which begins in St. Louis, Missouri on May 31, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“We really wanted to try to be a part of, in our own small way, healing the very big divide that exists in our country right now. We're trying to look beyond the coastal states and really think about connecting to women, to people, in the middle of the country,” Dunham said.

“It's political, but we're also trying to bring up issues that you can't really argue with. For example, a portion of our proceeds are going toward arts education organisations for girls in every city. People have a lot of really split opinions on social politics, but you basically have to be a mustache-twirling villain to have a problem with girls receiving arts education (sic).”

The show - which will also tour in Chicago, Lexington, St. Paul, Des Moine and Milwaukee - will feature performances from comedians including Sasheer Zamata, Morgan Murphy, Charla Lauriston and Jacqueline Novak as well as writers

Jenny Zhang, Chloe Caldwell, Kaitlyn Greenidge and Rachel McKibben.

The duo are also planning to make a documentary series for HBO as well as a series of books.

And with the final series of “Girls” having just aired, the pair are looking forward to channelling their new-found free time into a new project.

Jenni added, “It's been a very strange week. I'm not going to lie to you. But it's really nice after all these years of, you know, being pretty divisive, that the general consensus has been pretty positive, and that's made us feel really good.”