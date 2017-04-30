Big Little Lies star Laura Dern is reportedly considering running for the position of Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences president. With current president Cheryl Boone Isaacs' term to end in July, the board of the Academy will soon be voting for new leadership.

Sources told Variety that the 50-year-old actress is interested in taking the reins after being elected to the board of governors last July.

If Dern runs and wins, she would become the fourth woman to hold the office, after Isaacs, Bette Davis and Fay Kanin.

A handful of actors have held the top seat over the years, including Douglas Fairbanks, Gregory Peck and Karl Malden, in addition to Davis.