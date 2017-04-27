  1. Home
Kylie Jenner shows off 'crazy' natural hair

    IANS | Los Angeles

    May 6, 2017 | 03:21 PM
Reality TV star Kylie Jenner showed fans her natural hair for the first time a very long time after she was always spotted wearing wigs.

Kylke posted a series of Snapchat videos on Friday to give fans a sneak peek of her casual look, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In the video, Kylie can be seen donning a black hoodie with her hair pulled into a messy bun. 

"My hair is just so crazy," she said while playing with the loose strands of her hair. 

Besides showing off her natural hair, Kylie showed her make-up room. The wall had kissing lips patterns printed on it, while a large pink sofa was put next to a side table. 

