Kylie Jenner shows off 'crazy' natural hair

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner showed fans her natural hair for the first time a very long time after she was always spotted wearing wigs.



Kylke posted a series of Snapchat videos on Friday to give fans a sneak peek of her casual look, reports aceshowbiz.com.



In the video, Kylie can be seen donning a black hoodie with her hair pulled into a messy bun.



"My hair is just so crazy," she said while playing with the loose strands of her hair.



Besides showing off her natural hair, Kylie showed her make-up room. The wall had kissing lips patterns printed on it, while a large pink sofa was put next to a side table.