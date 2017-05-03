Kevin Feige wants Captain Marvel to be relatable

Marvel Studios boss, Kevin Feige, says it is important for Brie Larson's Captain Marvel to be a relatable heroine.

Feige says the varied powers of the character, who can fly, shoot energy bursts and is incredibly strong, could overshadow the plot in the upcoming standalone movie and it is necessary that the superhero and her alter ego Carol Danvers are multilayered and interesting, reported Contactmusic.

“That's a big part of the story line we're putting together, and it's certainly been a big part of the development conversation. Particularly for Captain Marvel, which is going to have a lot of spectacle, it ultimately needs to be about the three-dimensional, multilayered Carol Danvers character.

“You have to be able to track her and follow her and relate to her at all points of the movie, regardless of how many visual effects and spaceships and bad guys are filling the frame. That's what's important,” he says.

Feige believes bringing filmmakers Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck on board to direct the movie was the right choice as he trusts them to bring out all the aspects of Carol and Captain Marvel.

“For us, what Anna and Ryan have done so spectacularly well in all of their movies, albeit on a much smaller scale than they are about to do, is create a singular character journey.

“The stories they've told have been so diverse, but regardless of the subject matter, they can dive into it and hone in on that character's journey.”