Katie Price poses topless on beach

British TV personality and glamour model Katie Price posed topless for her 2018 calendar shoot at a beach here.



The 38-year-old put her figure on display as she stripped off on the beach, covering her breast with her hand on Thursday, reports dailymail.co.uk.



Showing off her toned figure, Price, who has five children, opted for just a pair of skimpy bikini bottoms and a loosely draped sarong on her bottom half as she struck a confident pose.



In another shot, Price flaunted her lower back in her skimpy leopard print bottoms, while showcasing her tattoos.



Price is currently filming her new TV show "My Crazy Life", which follows how she and her husband Kieran Hayler juggle family life.