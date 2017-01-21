Kapil Sharma starts third schedule for Firangi

Ace comedian Kapil Sharma, who has ventured into production with Firangi, has started shooting for the third schedule of the film.

"Good morning...New day...New hope...Schedule three...Firangi ... work out motivation love you all," Kapil tweeted on Saturday.

The 35-year-old is undergoing rigorous training for his role in Firangi.

Kapil gained recognition when he won the comedy show 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge 3'. He went on to do reality shows like 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6' and 'Comedy Circus' before starting his popular show 'Comedy Nights with Kapil', under his home production.

He is currently seen on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. Kapil made his Bollywood debut with 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon' in 2015.

Firangi, also featuring Ishita Dutta, is being directed by Rajeev Dhingra.

