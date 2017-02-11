Kapil Sharma names new pet after his film 'Firangi'

Ace comedian-actor Kapil Sharma has got a pet dog whom he has named after his upcoming film Firangi.

Kapil, who is currently busy shooting for the film, took to Twitter on Saturday, to share the photograph of the puppy.

"Meet my new friend. 45 days old. I named him 'Firangi'. I have reached my limits of promoting the film," Kapil tweeted.

Kapil, who made his Bollywood debut with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon in 2015, also has a dog named Zanjeer, whom he introduced on his show The Kapil Sharma Show.

Firangi, which also features Ishita Dutta, is being directed by Rajeev Dhingra.