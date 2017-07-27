Jon Stewart to make his official return to stand-up on HBO

Jon Stewart is set to return to stand-up after 20 years, with his two comedy specials coming on HBO.

The network announced the news at the TCA summer press tour. However, it did not reveal when the specials would air, reported The New York Times.

“I'm really thrilled to be able to return to stand-up on HBO. They've always set the standard for great stand-up specials. Plus, I can finally use up the last of the Saddam Hussein jokes left over from my first special,” Stewart said.

The 54-year-old comedian's last special “Jon Stewart: Unleavened” was also aired on HBO in 1996.

The announcement came a few months after HBO and Stewart scrapped a short-form digital animation project.

PTI SSN