Joe Dempsie joins 'Deep State'

Game of Thrones actor Joe Dempsie has joined the cast of upcoming espionage thriller series Deep State.

The British star will play a secret agent in the eight-part drama, the first regional scripted commission from Fox Networks Group Europe and Africa, playing alongside Mark Strong who was announced in March, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Belgian actress Lyne Renée has also joined the cast. Filming has begun in Morocco and will move to London later during the year.

Deep State, which is set in Britain, the US, Iran, Lebanon and France, was written by Matthew Parkhill, Simon Maxwell and Steve Thompson.

Robert Connolly has signed up to direct the first four episodes, while Parkhill, alongside his role as showrunner, will direct episodes 5-8.

Dempsie is known for essaying the role of Gendry in the fantasy series. The seventh season of the popular drama series will premiere on July 16. It will be back in India on Star World. The final season will most likely air in 2018.