Jimmy Kimmel opens up about newborn son's open-heart surgery

Jimmy Kimmel got emotional on his talk show as he opened up about the complications following the birth of his newborn son.

The 49-year-old comedian and his wife, co-head writer Molly McNearney, welcomed their second child together, William “Billy” Kimmel on April 21.

During his 15-minute long monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the TV personality broke down in tears as he recounted the “terrifying” moment of his life when his little bundle of joy had to undergo an open-heart surgery, reported Variety.

“If your baby is going to die it shouldn't matter how much money you make. I hope you never have to go there (hospital) but if you do you'll see so many kids from so many financial backgrounds being cared for so well with so much compassion,” Kimmel said.

Kimmel and McNearney also share one daughter together-- Jane Kimmel, two.