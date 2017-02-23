Jimmy Kimmel may retire from late night show

Jimmy Kimmel, who has been hosting late-night talk show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" for 14 years, is considering retiring from it.



When his contract expires in the fall of 2019, Kimmel has thought about retiring from it.



"I know I will do the show for another three years," Kimmel told variety.com.



"It's possible that will be it. My wife's pregnant. At a certain point, I'd like to have a little more free time. I have very little free time as it is," said Kimmel, who rewrites his own monologues and extensively researches guests.



As the executive producer and "control freak" of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", Kimmel arrives in his Hollywood studios at 9 a.m., shoots at around 5 p.m., and returns to his computer after dinner.



"I think this job is a grind, and best-cast scenario, a marathon," Kimmel said.



"I want to go out on my own terms. If I ever feel like we're repeating ourselves, I think it's a good indication that it's time."



He added: "I will miss it when I go. Television is changing quickly. I get a lot of offers to do a lot of different things."



The 49-year-old said that when he leaves the show, it won't be for another late night one, variety.com said.



"If there's something that excites me creatively, it doesn't necessarily mean something in show business. I like to draw. I like to make sculptures. I'd like to write a book at some point. Doing the show every day doesn't leave a lot of time for that."