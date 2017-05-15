Jim Parsons marries long-time partner

The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons has married his partner of 14 years Todd Spiewak.

Parsons got married to Spiewak on Saturday night at the Rainbow Room here, reports pagesix.com.

Parsons's representative confirmed that the nuptials happened on May 13.

Last year, the pair celebrated 14 years together and Parsons posted on Instagram: "I met this guy...14 years ago today and it was the best thing that ever happened to me, no contest."

Parsons came out as gay in a 2012 and said he was in a 10-year relationship. In 2014, the actor told talk show host Ellen DeGeneres that he was in no rush to tie the knot.

