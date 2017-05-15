Jim Parsons finds 'Big Bang Theory' spin-off very moving

Actor Jim Parsons finds the making of The Big Bang Theory spin-off to be "very moving".



The 44-year-old actor, who stars as the socially awkward Sheldon Cooper on the popular sitcom, serves as the executive producer and narrator on "Young Sheldon" and says that making the prequel series about his character has been an emotional experience for him, reports femalefirst.co.uk.



Speaking at the 2017 TCA Summer Press Tour, Parsons said: "It was very moving to me to see this machine take off that's related to all that. I never felt, in the 10 years that we worked on the show, that we... I can't talk! You don't think you're putting together these kinds of things that will add up to something like the prequel."



Executive producer Chuck Lorre, who created The Big Bang Theory alongside Bill Prady, is also enthusiastic about the concept.