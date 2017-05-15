Jason Bateman to reprise his role on 'Arrested Development'

Actor Jason Bateman has confirmed that he will appear on the fifth season of popular sitcom Arrested Development.

Bateman announced on Twitter that he has signed a deal to reprise his role of Michael Bluth in the next installment of the Netflix show.

“Look very probable I'm going to put some miles on the Stair Car this summer. Just officially signed on to more ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT today,” he wrote.

The sitcom follows the dysfunctional Bluth family through their downfall after their wealthy patriarch went to jail.

Starring Will Arnett, Portia de Rossi, Michael Cera and David Cross, Arrested Development originally aired on FOX for three seasons from 2003 to 2006. It was later brought back for a fourth season by Netflix in 2013.