  1. Home
  2. Television

I was born to travel: Tanya Sharma

  • IANS

    IANS | Mumbai

    July 31, 2017 | 05:07 PM
Tanya Sharma, Saath Nibhana Saathiya, Mysore and Chikmagalur

Tanya Sharma (PHOTO: Facebook)

Actress Tanya Sharma, who has wrapped up shooting for "Saath Nibhana Saathiya", feels that she was born to travel and explore various places.

"I think I was born to travel. Whenever I can, I pack my bags and look for a destination to explore. Right now, I am enjoying exploring Ooty, Mysore and Chikmagalur," she said in a statement.

"Even during my childhood, I never spent my vacations at home. Travelling gets me into mode of relaxation. It brings a lot of positivity inside me. Also, energises me to get back to work," she added.

Tanya is best known for her roles in shows like "Afsar Bitiya" and "Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev".

TAGS :

Copyright © 2016 The Statesman Limited. All Rights Reserved.