I was born to travel: Tanya Sharma

Actress Tanya Sharma, who has wrapped up shooting for "Saath Nibhana Saathiya", feels that she was born to travel and explore various places.



"I think I was born to travel. Whenever I can, I pack my bags and look for a destination to explore. Right now, I am enjoying exploring Ooty, Mysore and Chikmagalur," she said in a statement.



"Even during my childhood, I never spent my vacations at home. Travelling gets me into mode of relaxation. It brings a lot of positivity inside me. Also, energises me to get back to work," she added.



Tanya is best known for her roles in shows like "Afsar Bitiya" and "Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev".