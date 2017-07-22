Small screen queen producer Ekta Kapoor has come up with another offering—Kundali Bhagya. A spin-off of one of her most popular show, Kumkum Bhagya, it will revolve around the story of two brothers and sisters. The fiction show will narrate the life of Pragya’s (lead character of Kundli Bhagya) two sisters, Preeta and Shrishti, and their relations Luthras’ family. Kapoor shared about the show and herself.

Excerpts:

Q Why have you chosen a spin-off?

This is not the first time I have done a spin-off. There was a show of mine, which was called Kutumbb, I did a spin-off of sorts with that where I put the same characters and changed the whole world. Moreover, I wanted to do it since Grey’s Anatomy.

There are many American shows like Friends in which characters went ahead to do different shows, I have been looking forward to doing something like this.

Another reason for Kundali Bhagya is that I wanted to retain the simplicity. For instance, in the beginning of Kumkum Bhagya, there was simplicity. But soon with all the drama and conspiracies coming into play, it lost that ease. I wanted to recreate and that is what will make all the difference.

You have given rockstar, business tycoons and many others characters. Why cricketer in Kundli Bhagya this time?

I have never been a cricket person. In fact, whenever Sachin Tendulkar used to play my TRPs used to come down. When I asked the reason for it I was informed by my team members it was because Tendulkar was playing. Then I thought of giving an ode to him.

In one of my shows, there was a dentist character. You know why I have kept him? Once I had a lot of dental issue and I had to regularly visit the dentist. He cured it, I thought of giving him an ode.

Q Things you keep in mind for casting any character?

I never think about the character prior to writing any show. It is while writing you will start seeing the face of the characters.

Q What do you hope from Kundli Bhagya?

Only God knows. I have learnt one thing in my life — to work hard because outcomes are not in your hand. You know just for half an hour slot my whole team spends 24 hours. We try to make the episode better till the last minute. This is the DNA of our success that we never take my audience for granted ever.

Q Do you plan to see yourself somewhere on-screen?

You know nobody has cast me (laughs). I am ready for any audition.

Q Are we going to see you making any comedy serials like Hum Paanch?

Making comedy is pretty difficult these days. You can’t make others laugh. I still remember the days of Hum Paanch, when I used to give four days for one episode. First we used to decide about the topical concept and then story. Once all these finalised, I would tell the story to my mom. At that time, we had only one cabin in my father’s garage, we all worked from there. It was a different time altogether. In future, if I have time I can plan some comedy.

Q Any shows you wish to have produced?

There are many shows which I wish I had produced like Banegi Apni Baat, Jaasi Jaise Koi Nahi and recently Maahi Ve — it was very good show.

(Kundali Bhagya will be aired every Monday to Friday at 9:30 pm on Zee TV)