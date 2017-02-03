I'm married, but separated now: Manveer Gurjar

Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar has confirmed that he had got married, but said his wedding happened under "family pressure and emotional blackmail". He says he has now separated from his wife.

"I got married in 2014 as people around me pressurised me and blackmailed me emotionally," Gurjar said in a video posted on Instagram on Friday night.

He, however, said that in the controversial show -- hosted by Salman Khan -- he did not bring his marriage on the forefront as his "terms with my wife are not good".

"After the marriage, our relation was going good for five to six months. Then my wife left me, or we can say that we parted ways," he said.

After staying for over 100 days in a locked up house in Lonavala for "Bigg Boss 10", Gurjar, who entered the popular reality TV show as part of the 'aam aadmi' contingent, was received with huge celebrations at his home in Noida.

After his win, videos of his marriage were a rage on internet though Manveer had never spoken about his marriage on the show.

"It was not a part of my strategy during my stay in the house. I only played with my heart and never used any relationship with any of my friends," he said, hinting on his terms with another 'aam aadmi' contestant, Nitibha Koul.

Nitibha and Gurjar shared a bitter-sweet relationship in the house.

Building a strong fan-base, Gurjar has been overwhelmed with compliments for his looks, on social media.

"I know people love me a lot. I have never received so much love," Gurjar told in a brief conversation over phone.

Asked about the change in his physical attire after he shaved his beard in one of the tasks on the show, he said: "I will not grow my beard again. I know people love me the way I look this way."

