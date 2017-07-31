I like to play flawed people: Joanne Froggatt

Actress Joanne Froggatt said she likes portraying real and humane characters onscreen as she believes people are imperfect.



The 36-year-old actress, who is known for her role as lady's maid Anna Bates in Downton Abbey, said she enjoyed her role in the HBO series, reported Entertainment Weekly.



"I like to play flawed people. We're all flawed to a greater or lesser degree and I always want to do things that are different from the things I've done. I loved Anna Bates, she was a lovely character to play for six years," Froggatt said.



The actress, who will next be seen in Sundance's show Liar, said she was clueless about the film adaptation of the period drama.



"Honestly I have no idea if or what is happening with the movie unfortunately, I wish I did, but I have no idea what's going on," she said.