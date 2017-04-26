Eliza Dushku to develop TV adaptation of 'The Black Company'

True Lies actress Eliza Dushku is adapting a well-known book series The Black Company for TV.

Dushku along with IM Global Television and David S Goyer, will develop the television adaptation of Glen Cook's fantasy series, reported Variety.

Boston Diva Productions optioned the ten-book series with Dushku set to star as sorceress The Lady.

The adaptation will include the forthcoming book Port of Shadows, which takes place between the first and second books in the series.

The stories follow the Black Company, a mercenary unit working under the command of The Lady.