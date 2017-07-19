Durjoy Dutta's novel to be adapted in a web series

Bestselling author Durjoy Duttas popular novel "World`s Best Boyfriend" -- a heart-touching story about love, friendship, betrayal and hatred that exists between the two central characters -- will soon be adapted in a web series.



This is the result of a partnership between FremantleMedia India and the publisher, Penguin Random House. The novel is an interesting story spread across the world of two teens, Dhruv and Aranya, and is a complete package defining love, friendship and betrayal.



"I'm super-stoked. The book resonated with a lot of my readers and I am sure this series would make the story reach out to a lot more people. I am positive that FremantleMedia will do a great job of it," Dutta said in a statement.

The web series will launch in December on FremantleMedia's YouTube and Facebook simultaneously.