Digital medium not a threat to daily soaps: Avinesh Rekhi

Actor Avinesh Rekhi says even though there are several digital platforms in the country airing new shows, the medium is not a threat to the daily soap space.

“I don't think digital medium is a threat to daily soaps. If that was the case, then so many shows wouldn't be on air. Despite so many mediums people are more attached to channels,” Avinesh told.

“The audience is aware of the online medium but TV is convenient for them. I think everyone wants something that is convenient.”

The actor is currently seen as the male lead in Star Plus show Tu Sooraj, Main Saanjh Piyaji, which is the sequel to Diya Aur Baati Hum.

When asked if he is open to doing a web series, Avinesh says, “I cannot think about that currently as I am focused on my show. But I am open to any medium - it can be films, or a web-series.”

Talking about “Tu Sooraj, Main Saanjh Piyaji”, the actor says since it is a sequel to such a popular show, he was initially nervous to take on the role of Uma Shankar.

“Yes, I was nervous because the previous show is a brand. Even the makers were nervous. The challenge is to win the audiences' heart and help them connect to the new characters.”

Avinesh says there are many similarities between him and his character.

“Like Uma Shankar, I am also very religious and disciplined.”

The sequel sees Neelu Vaghela, Ashok Lokhande and Kanika Maheshwari reprise their roles as Bhabho, Babasa and Meenakshi, respectively. Avinesh says all of them have been extremely supportive.

The actor says he shares a good rapport with his co-star, Rhea Sharma, who plays Kanak Sooraj Rathi.

“We are very comfortable with each other. We have now started shooting more scenes together, so the comfort level is building.”