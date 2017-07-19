"Dangal" fame director Nitesh Tiwari says he is delighted to be associated with megastar Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming ninth season of the TV show "Kaun Banega Crorepati" as the writer and director of its ad campaign, "Jawab Dene Ka Waqt Aa Gaya Hai".



The campaign depicts various slice-of-life situations where individuals are bogged down by difficult questions of life and their only hope in life is to change their destiny with the power of knowledge.



The campaign line "Jawab Dene Ka Waqt Aa Gaya Hai" captures the spirit of the Sony Entertainment Television show.



"It is always a delight to write and direct ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati' advertising campaign. It revolves around common man and woman with Amitabh Bachchan, and is always based on societal truth," Tiwari said in a statement.



"The tone is humorous and the challenge is to make its appeal universal. We are excited with this year's campaign," he added.