'Deadpool' animated series in works at FXX

FXX is working on an animated series for Marvel's Deadpool, which will be created by Donald and Stephen Glover.

The show, which is yet to be titled, has been given a straight-to-series order, with a 10-episode first season expected to debut next year, reported Variety.

It is produced by Marvel Television in association with FX Productions and ABC Signature Studios for FXX, while Marvel's Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory are executive producers on the series.

“How much more fun could this be? Deadpool, Donald and FX the perfect fit for the Merc with the Mouth. We're thrilled that our relationship with FX that started with 'Legion' continues with what is sure to be a groundbreaking show in adult animation,” Loeb said.