Comparison with Chrissy Teigen shocks Kim Kardashian

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West was surprised to find out online quiz results suggested she is more like her friend Chrissy Teigen than herself.



The 36-year-old Kim took to Twitter to share her results with her 54 million followers, and couldn't quite believe it when the questionnaire matched her as being "exactly like" the 31-year-old model - instead of herself, reports femalefirst.co.uk.



Kim had initially tweeted Teigen the BuzzFeed quiz asking if they should do it, and shortly afterwards the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star wrote: "Wait I got @chrissyteigen (sic)"



Alongside her tweet she posted the explanation as to why she was matched to Teigen, who has 15-month-old daughter Luna with singer husband John Legend, which explained she has an "excellent fashion sense" and is "loyal".



It read: "You got: Chrissy Teigen!



"You are exactly like Teigen - wild, the life of the party, and someone who always says what's on their mind! You have a huge heart and are extremely loyal to those you care about. Not to mention your excellent fashion sense and top-notch wit! Everyone loves you and if they don't, who really cares?"