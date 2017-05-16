Claire Foy in early talks to star in 'Dragon Tattoo' sequel

The Crown star Claire Foy is in early discussions for the latest installment in the Girl With the Dragon Tattoo series.

The 33-year-old actress is the top choice to play the rogue hacker in The Girl in the Spider's Web, reported Variety.

If the deal gets finalised, Foy would take on the role that was played by Noomi Rapace and Rooney Mara in prior installments.

“Don't Breathe” director Fede Alvarez will helm the film, which Sony recently dated for October 19, 2018.

Steven Knight and Alvarez and Jay Basu penned the script.