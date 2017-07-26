Chrissy Metz hasn't let fame go to her head

Actress Chrissy Metz has found fame and earned an Emmy nomination for her role of Kate in This is us. But the actress says she hasn't let fame go to her head and likes to save up before going for one extravagant purchase.



The 36-year-old star spoke about her life after getting famous when she appeared on Today show.



"I have my own washer and dryer guys," said Metz, explaining that she had just moved into her own apartment.



"I was like, ‘I don't want to do laundry anymore', but now I do laundry twice a day. It's a little excessive."



Metz had 81 cents in her bank account before she got the show, which is aired in India on Star World and Star World HD. She doesn't believe in splurging.



"People are like, ‘What did you buy? What have you bought?' and I'm like, ‘I don't need anything'," Metz said, adding that the show's success is enough for her.



She added: "To be a part of something so spectacular on every level... It's something you always wanted to do and it's changing other people's lives - it's like everything you could ever ask for...It's so wonderful on so many levels. I can't even explain it."