Casting female 'Doctor Who' is pure genius: Jenna Coleman

Actress Jenna Coleman is pleased that the makers have decided to cast Jodie Whittaker as the new “Doctor Who”.

The 31-year-old actress portrayed companion Clara Oswald in the sci-fi series from 2012 until 2015 and, although she is no longer involved in the show, she “loves” the fact that bosses have decided to make history by choosing a female to play the Time Lord, reported Femalefirst.

“Oh I love it. I think it is genius. She's a brilliant actress. It's very exciting times. She's going to be a fantastic Doctor,” Coleman says.