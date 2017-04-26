Cara Delevingne sports bald look on 'Life in a Year' set

Model-turned-actress Cara Delevingne has shaved her head to get into her character for Life in a Year.

The 24-year-old star, who will play a cancer-stricken person in the movie, was spotted flaunting a bald head on the film set, reported AceShowbiz.

Delevingne was seen wearing a yellow robe and green hoodie on the set.

This new look comes after the actress appeared in pastel pixie crop recently.

Life in a Year follows a 17 year old, who finds out that his girlfriend is dying, so he sets out to give her an entire life, in the last year she has left.

The film also features Jaden Smith and Nia Long.