'Big Little Lies' was emotionally draining for Kidman

Actress Nicole Kidman says she found filming TV show "Big Little Lies" to be emotionally draining.

The 50-year-old had a tough time returning to her home life with husband Keith Urban and their two children Sunday and Faith after some gruelling days on the set of the dark comedy-drama miniseries, reports

"Because we were shooting for so long... I think the duration of (the production) slowly started to seep in," Kidman told etonline.com.

"Normally I can step back into my family life in a very easy way. I mean, not always, but you know, usually. I've been working a long time now. But it was hard," she added.