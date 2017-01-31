Actress Anita Hassanandani, popular for her role as Shagun in Yeh Hain Mohabbatein, is set to inaugurate The Fairytale'ss Valentine-themed exhibition by Amit and Nikita Arya

The Fairytale'ss by Amit and Nikita Arya is among India's top fashion, jewels and lifestyle exhibitions that promises to bring the best every season. The day-long exhibition will be held on Friday at the Crowne Plaza in Rohini. Entry would be free.

The exhibition would showcase best of apparel, jewellery, accessories, home furnishings, gifts, shoes, bags and more for the season of love and weddings ahead.

"Our exhibition is a means to let people embrace the best of trends from different parts of World. Right from unlimited shopping from the best of brands at the most affordable prices to free beauty make overs to free surprise gifts, entertainment activities, themed decor and more, the exhibition will be high on glamour and entertainment quotient," said Nikita.

Some of the other attractions this year are live music, live activities and live interaction with Anita Hassanandani.

