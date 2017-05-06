  1. Home
Amy Childs uses her placenta as face cream

    IANS | London

    May 6, 2017 | 12:43 PM
Reality TV star Amy Childs's beauty routine includes using her placenta as face cream.

On Thursday, Childs took to Instagram to announce the delivery of Placenta face cream, reports mirror.co.uk.

Placenta Plus is a company that turns afterbirth into beauty products such as body oils, pills and face cream. The idea being that the placenta is rich in stem cells and collagen, helping to repair damaged skin. 

The 26-year-old former "TOWIE" star also had a balm and body cream made from her newborn daughter's placenta.

