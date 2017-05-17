Acting career makes dating tough: Josh Henderson

Josh Henderson says his acting career makes dating more difficult because he always feels that women are interested in him because he is famous.

The Arrangement star, who is currently single, says his job makes relationships hard because he has little control over his schedule, reported Femalefirst.

“I'm single ... being in this industry and being a visible part of it makes it tough. I'm shooting a show six months out of the year or out of the country.

“I'm a relationship guy, and I like being in them. You want to make sure that the person you want to be with wants to be with you and not the person on TV,” Henderson, 35, says.