Atletico Madrid will be without the services of Belgian international winger Yannick Carrasco for at least the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid after it was confirmed he has suffered a twisted shoulder.

Carrasco suffered the injury on Tuesday night's 1-0 home defeat against Villarreal as a second half substitute, reports Xinhua news agency.

He had been on the pitch less than 15 minutes when he was body-checked by Villarreal defender Rukavina and, although he attempted to continue, he had to leave the pitch.

At first it was thought he could have suffered a fractured collar bone, but after being taken for tests, the club confirmed he had suffered "a first degree twist" between the shoulder and collar bone.

The injury means he will miss this weekend's Liga Santander games against Las Palmas and Eibar and the first leg of the Champions League semi-final, which is played in Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on May 2. The Belgian is also a doubt for the return leg to be played in front of Atletico's fans on May 11.

Carrasco has been vital for Atletico Madrid this season with 10 goals in the Liga Santander and two in the Champions League.