WWE championship: Jinder Mahal vs Shinsuke Nakamura set for SummerSlam

Shinsuke Nakamura is the new number one contender for the WWE championship and is all set to face the champ Jinder Mahal at SummerSlam!

Shinsuke Nakamura since his debut on the blue brand (Smack down Live) has made sure that he is noticed by everyone in the business. From defeating Dolph Ziggler at his debut pay-per-view to an incredible performance against the 'Face of WWE', John Cena, the international wrestling sensation has proved everyone that he is here to stay!

The reigning champ, Jinder who wanted to personally see his challenger at the pay-per-view, was present in his VIP box over the stands observing the intense competition between the best superstars on Smack Down.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs John Cena, labelled as a dream match by many fans and critics, came to reality and when the match was over everyone got their reality check in the form of Nakamura as the victor!

Now that Shane Mcmahon and Daniel Bryan have their main event set for their brand, it'll be interesting to see the competition between two non-Americans squaring things off on American soil!

SummerSlam match card looks intriguing with both RAW and Smack Down making some great matches for the PPV, and the match between The Artist (Nakamura) and The Modern Day Maharaja (Mahal) is something fresh and interesting!